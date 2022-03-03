Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VECO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 118.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,252 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 31.2% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,558,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,612,000 after acquiring an additional 370,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 100.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 306,155 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the third quarter worth about $5,317,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 96.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 148,566 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.15 and a beta of 1.39. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

