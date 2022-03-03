Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

NYSE RBA opened at $56.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.15.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

