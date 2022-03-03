iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Boosted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.21. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.