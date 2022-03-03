B. Riley Lowers BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target to $48.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $982.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.99, a PEG ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $464,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $28,976.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,702 shares of company stock valued at $5,752,031. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,680 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 838,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 543,914 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after purchasing an additional 377,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 369,890 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.