Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPR. Barclays raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $46.95 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.71.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

