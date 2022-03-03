Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) PT Raised to $10.00

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Shares of CDEV opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $9.01.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

