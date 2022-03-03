Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.44.

RADI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radius Global Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ RADI opened at $14.03 on Thursday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 0.7% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 235,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 16.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $9,530,466.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,279,863 shares of company stock valued at $20,717,034 in the last three months. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

