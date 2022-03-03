Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 0.7% over the last three years.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $6.81.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC)
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.