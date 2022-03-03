Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 0.7% over the last three years.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $6.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,988,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,551 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,921,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 219,493 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $999,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

