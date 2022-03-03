Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

NYSE GOF opened at $19.04 on Thursday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 60,619 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,228,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

