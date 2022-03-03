Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years.

IVH stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 32.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the period.

About Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

