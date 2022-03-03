Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years.
IVH stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44.
About Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.
