MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 0.5% over the last three years.

Shares of MMT stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $6.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 344,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 96,844 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,807 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

