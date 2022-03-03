MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 0.5% over the last three years.
Shares of MMT stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $6.65.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
