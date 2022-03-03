Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

REGI stock opened at $60.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.68. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $85.68.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,684,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,003,000 after buying an additional 740,630 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 423,023 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.50 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.55.

About Renewable Energy Group (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.