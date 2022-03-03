PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. PLBY Group’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in PLBY Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PLBY Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on PLBY. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

PLBY Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.