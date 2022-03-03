Despegar.com (DESP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

DESP stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,409 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 42,426 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth $855,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 1,395.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 104,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 55,216 shares during the last quarter. 45.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DESP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

