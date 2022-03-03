Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.730-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 16.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Steven Madden by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

