Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Shares of LCUT opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $19.93.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 9,620.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.