Frax (FRAX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, Frax has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $2.90 billion and approximately $48.62 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00042138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.12 or 0.06636829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,907.16 or 1.00272540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00046587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00046785 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,903,242,158 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

