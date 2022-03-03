Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,547,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after buying an additional 320,440 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $934,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the third quarter worth $1,976,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 11.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the third quarter worth $1,542,000. 44.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE TPGY opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

