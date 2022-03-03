Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Landstar System by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $155.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.35. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.24 and a 12-month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

