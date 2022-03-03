Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Announces Earnings Results

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE TMX opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terminix Global has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $53.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Terminix Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Terminix Global by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Terminix Global by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. William Blair cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

