Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Covey from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.33.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.22. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.38 million, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 41,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 352,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

