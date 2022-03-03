Jefferies Group LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 44.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.54. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 120.75%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

