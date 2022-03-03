Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,228 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ashland Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,631,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,729,000 after purchasing an additional 79,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 9.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,509,000 after acquiring an additional 330,946 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 12.2% during the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,468,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,960,000 after acquiring an additional 267,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 12.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,639,000 after acquiring an additional 223,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,951,000 after acquiring an additional 103,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

ASH stock opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

