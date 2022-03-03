Jefferies Group LLC Raises Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CORT. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 182.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 41,331 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 491.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 90,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 144.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 77,404 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

CORT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.