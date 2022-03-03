UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 164,027 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,191,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 164,027 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $122,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in International Paper by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 251.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 28.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 774,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,493,000 after purchasing an additional 171,898 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on IP. Citigroup reduced their target price on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

IP stock opened at $42.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

