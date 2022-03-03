Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.65

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$33.65 and last traded at C$33.60, with a volume of 50744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.72.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSU. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cormark reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. ATB Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 22.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$102.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.194752 EPS for the current year.

In other Trisura Group news, Director David James Clare sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total value of C$45,550.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,628 shares in the company, valued at C$947,122.20.

About Trisura Group (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

