Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,421,000 after purchasing an additional 335,827 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $93,376,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,937,000 after buying an additional 170,466 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $61,216,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 94.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,927,000 after buying an additional 121,059 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DECK opened at $281.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.85. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $267.08 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

