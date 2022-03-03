Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Short Interest Up 643.5% in February

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, an increase of 643.5% from the January 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.76. Healthcare Services Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,169,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 490.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,251,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

