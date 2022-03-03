Comerica Bank Has $6.22 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Albemarle by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after acquiring an additional 523,340 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,873,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,523,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Albemarle by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,144,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,815,000 after acquiring an additional 147,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB stock opened at $191.12 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $133.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 178.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.88 and a 200-day moving average of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.14.

In other news, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.