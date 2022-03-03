Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Position Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,134 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.40% of Nucor worth $112,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Nucor by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 167,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,725,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor stock opened at $138.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.18. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $59.46 and a 52-week high of $139.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

