B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Position Lifted by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.64% of B. Riley Financial worth $10,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $65.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average is $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.67. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $91.24. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.64 per share, with a total value of $252,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth M. Young bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,103,486 shares of company stock worth $9,971,132. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Profile (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

