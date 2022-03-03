Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanger had a return on equity of 56.48% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Hanger updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:HNGR opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96. Hanger has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $722.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Hanger news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,646,000 after purchasing an additional 138,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after purchasing an additional 120,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 55,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

