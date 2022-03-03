Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanger had a return on equity of 56.48% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Hanger updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:HNGR opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96. Hanger has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $722.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.32.
In other Hanger news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.
About Hanger (Get Rating)
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.
