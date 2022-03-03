Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.438 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

CHK stock opened at $79.37 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.56.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($42.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $759,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

