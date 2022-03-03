FY2022 Earnings Estimate for BAE Systems plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BAE Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BAE Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BAESY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.50.

OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $38.82 on Thursday. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $40.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

