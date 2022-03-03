Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.22. Itaú Corpbanca has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCB. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

