TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday.

TMST opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $882.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.99. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $19.24.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TimkenSteel will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in TimkenSteel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in TimkenSteel by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TimkenSteel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in TimkenSteel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in TimkenSteel by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

