Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Open Lending from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

