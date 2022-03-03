Cormark Comments on Spin Master Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spin Master in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the year. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TOY. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.67.

TSE TOY opened at C$46.96 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$34.15 and a 1 year high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 22.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.50.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

