Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Nikola from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $93,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth $32,535,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nikola by 389.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130,472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,642,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,564,000 after buying an additional 1,616,997 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,584,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nikola by 105.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,430,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 735,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

