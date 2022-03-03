VanEck Russia ETF (BATS:RSX) Trading Down 13%

VanEck Russia ETF (BATS:RSX – Get Rating) traded down 13% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.19. 36,966,338 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73.

