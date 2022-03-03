Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, an increase of 489.4% from the January 31st total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

MIST opened at $4.89 on Thursday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $145.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 3.45.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.