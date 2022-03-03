Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Twin Disc has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $166.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.65.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter worth $466,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.
Twin Disc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.
