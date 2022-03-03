Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Twin Disc has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $166.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.34). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twin Disc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter worth $466,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

