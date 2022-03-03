Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,141 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $127,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DGX shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

NYSE DGX opened at $134.76 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.75 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

