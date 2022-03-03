UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $141.67 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,919,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 369,187 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.76% of Hologic worth $141,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Shares of HOLX opened at $71.00 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $73.80.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

