Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $245.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $182.92 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.57.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $121.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.68 and its 200 day moving average is $224.43. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $114.26 and a 12 month high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total value of $1,285,127.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

