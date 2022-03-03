SingularityDAO Trading 19.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. SingularityDAO has a market capitalization of $30.40 million and approximately $935,709.00 worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001801 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00034821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00104136 BTC.

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

