Wolfe Research Trims First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Target Price to $65.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wolfe Research from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a peer perform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.19.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average of $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Solar by 87.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.