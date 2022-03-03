B. Riley Cuts Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target to $70.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Cryoport from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Cryoport from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.25.

CYRX opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average is $59.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.12. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). The company had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,030 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 41,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cryoport by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,272 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $59,836,000 after purchasing an additional 52,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport in the second quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cryoport by 20.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares during the last quarter.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

