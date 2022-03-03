Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Shares in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $115.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.51. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $107.14 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

