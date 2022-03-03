Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth about $113,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth about $237,000.
NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.75. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $60.02.
